In a surprise, BC has Jurkovec back at QB

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec started Friday night’s game against Virginia Tech, a surprising move that wasn’t hinted at all in the past two weeks when the Eagles shuffled QBs and searched for solid play at the position. Jurkovec, a junior who transferred from Notre Dame before last season and threw for over 2,500 yards in his first season at The Heights, suffered a hand injury in Week 2. It was thought that he could be out for the rest of the season.