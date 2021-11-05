Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside the U.N. climate talks are telling world leaders that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. A 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow says she’s observed sessions bogged down in minutiae. The U.N. conference was dedicated to youth on Friday, but the schedule at times didn’t reflect that. A news conference where officials talked about youth had no panelists under 30. Prominent youth climate activist Greta Thunberg has captured the impatience by repeatedly referring to government pledges on climate change as “blah-blah-blah.” Thunberg said at a rally outside the conference venue that she thinks the talks are a failure so far.