LA utility worker is electrocuted in underground vault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles officials say a city utility worker was electrocuted while working in an underground electrical vault. The electrocution happened Thursday morning on Terminal Island in Los Angeles harbor. The Department of Water and Power says the worker was with a cable splicing crew and came in contact with an energized circuit in the vault. Co-workers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the worker to a hospital, but he did not survive. The worker’s name was not immediately made public. The utility says it is working with other agencies to investigate how the electrocution happened.