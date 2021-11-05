Murder trial opens in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Opening statements have begun in Brunswick, Georgia, in the murder trial of three white men, charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. A disproportionately white jury is hearing the case. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski says the 25-year-old Black man was killed based on the defendants’ assumptions, not evidence. Arbery’s death caused a national outcry after video was made public. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded the cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range. Their lawyers say the shooting was in self defense.