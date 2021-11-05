Prosecutor: 20 shots fired in gunman rampage at Vegas store

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor says a 22-year-old man dressed in battle gear fired at least 20 shots outside and inside a Las Vegas convenience store, killing a man sitting in a parked car but missing customers in store aisles. The suspect, Jesus Javier Uribe, refused to attend a scheduled court appearance Friday on multiple felony charges including murder and attempted murder. A judge acknowledged Uribe’s absence and ordered him held in jail without bail pending arraignment Tuesday on charges also including robbery, burglary and illegal discharge of a weapon. Uribe was arrested Thursday after Las Vegas police issued a public plea to find the man responsible for what was characterized as a random criminal act.