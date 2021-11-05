Prosecutor: Arbery’s killers ‘did everything’ on assumptions

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The prosecution has given its opening statement in the trial of three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery last year in Georgia. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the men chased Arbery for five minutes, and one threatened to shoot him, as they cut off his escape from a Georgia subdivision and killed the 25-year-old Black man with a shotgun. Dunikoski said the short cellphone video that stirred national outrage over the slaying gave only a glimpse of the attack. She said Arbery gave his pursuers no reason to suspect him of any wrongdoing. The killing was largely ignored until the video leaked and deepened a national reckoning over racial injustice.