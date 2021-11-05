Stocks up broadly on Wall Street after solid US jobs report

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as traders welcomed news of a rebound in hiring by U.S. employers last month. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% and is on track for its best week since late June. The Dow Jones Industrials rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. Small-company stocks, which stand to benefit greatly from further gains in the economy, were up far more than the rest of the market. Expedia soared after reporting earnings per share that were more than double what analysts were expecting. Pfizer rose after reporting encouraging study results for a COVID-19 treatment.