Trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery opening in Georgia

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A trial is opening in Brunswick, Georgia, for three white men charged with murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. The killing of the 25-year-old Black man in February 2020 caused a national outcry after video was made public. Jurors are to be sworn in Friday and opening statements are expected. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded the cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range. Their lawyers say the shooting was in self defense.