UN Security Council calls for end to Ethiopia hostilities

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has called for an end to the intensifying and expanding conflict in Ethiopia,, and for unhindered access for humanitarian aid to tackle the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade in the war-torn Tigray region. The U.N.’s most powerful body also called on all parties Friday to refrain “from inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness.” Council members further called on the parties “to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting cease-fire, and for the creation of conditions for the start of an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country.“