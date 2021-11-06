Iraqi officials: Premier’s residence hit by rocket attack

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say the residence of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has been hit by rocket fire. They say the prime minister is unharmed. Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices. Two Iraqi officials said al-Kadhimi’s resident was hit by rocket fire. It was not immediately clear who fired the rocket. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.,