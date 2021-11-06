Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a knife attack on a high-speed train has injured several people. Local police said a man has been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning attack at the train station in Seubersdorf. Police say multiple people were injured but they were unable to provide a specific number. So far, there is no information available about the attacker or possible motives. The train in question, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.