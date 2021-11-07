Cambodian activist decries delayed release of autistic son

By SOPHENG CHEANG and DAVID RISING

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian activist has denounced a delay in releasing her autistic teenage son, who has been imprisoned for comments critical of the government he made on social media. Prum Chantha told disappointed supporters who had gathered with her early Monday outside a prison on the outskirts of the capital, Phnom Penh, that authorities said her son’s time served had been miscounted, and that he would instead be released Wednesday. Her son, 16-year-old Kak Sovannchhay, was convicted last week of incitement to commit a felony and public insult for comments he had made in a Telegram chat group defending his father, a senior political opposition member who is himself in custody facing charges for criticizing the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.