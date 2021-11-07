German rescue boat with 800 migrants reaches Sicilian port

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian ship with more than 800 rescued migrants aboard has steamed into a Sicilian port after receiving permission by Italian authorities following days of waiting at sea. The charity group Sea-Eye says its ship Sea-Eye 4 landed in Trapani, western Sicily, on Sunday. Most adults were to be transferred to other ships for COVID-19 quarantine, while children were to be taken to shelters on land. About half of the migrants were rescued from a sinking wooden boat on Nov. 4, while the others were rescued from distressed vessels in the Mediterranean in separate operations. Meanwhile, the rescue ship Ocean Viking, with 300 migrants aboard, awaited port permission off Italy’s southern island of Lampedusa.