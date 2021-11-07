High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is set to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California who claim the FBI spied on hundreds in a surveillance operation following 9/11. The group claims religious discrimination and violations of other rights, saying they were spied on solely because of their faith. A lower court dismissed almost all their claims after the government said allowing the case to go forward could reveal “state secrets.”