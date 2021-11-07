N Korea stages artillery firing drill in latest weapons test

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has conducted artillery firing exercises to bolster its defense capability, its latest weapons test in recent weeks. The official Korean Central News Agency says an artillery firing competition among mechanized units was held on Saturday. The report says the drills were designed to inspect the mechanized units’ progress in their mobile combat capabilities and to further intensify competitive training throughout the North’s military. Since September, North Korea has tested newly developed missiles and urged Seoul and Washington to drop what it calls their hostile policy. Some experts say North Korea wants its rivals to accept it as a nuclear power state and work to ease international sanctions on the country.