Nicaragua’s Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has sought a fourth consecutive term in elections the United States has called a “pantomime” vote following the jailing of his top rivals and the country’s opposition has urged voters to boycott. Ortega has railed against alleged interference by Washington in Sunday’s elections to determine who holds the presidency for the next five years, as well as 90 of the 92 seats in the congress and Nicaragua’s representation in the Central American Parliament. The ruling Sandinista Front and its allies control the congress and all government institutions. Voting was orderly and closed Sunday evening without reported incidents. Provisional vote totals were expected Monday.