Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

By FAY ABUELGASIM and SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s activists say security forces have dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people in the capital of Khartoum. Sunday’s crackdown is the latest on pro-democracy protesters against last month’s military’s coup. Most of those arrested Sunday are teachers. The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. The fresh crackdown comes amid ongoing mediation efforts between the military and civilian leaders.