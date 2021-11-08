‘A mass loss of control:’ Answers sought in Houston concert

By JUAN A. LOZANO and JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston have released the names of eight concertgoers who died last week at a music festival headlined by rapper Travis Scott. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday he had met with Scott before the show at the Astroworld festival to express safety concerns but didn’t elaborate on any specific worries. About 50,000 people attended the festival. Attendees described scenes of panic in the crowd as a surge of fans pressed forward as Scott took the stage. Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on site and at least 13 others were hospitalized.