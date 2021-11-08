Egypt, Israel agree on more Egypt border forces in Sinai

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Israel say they have agreed on an increase in Egyptian border forces in a restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years. The Egyptian military said Monday that a joint military committee with Israel agreed to amend a security deal between the two countries, allowing Cairo to increase the number and capabilities of border guards in the town of Rafah. The military was apparently referring to security arrangements linked to the peace treaty the neighboring countries signed in 1979. It said the new arrangements were part of the military’s efforts to secure the country’s northeastern borders.