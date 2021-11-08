Grandparents await hugs, spouses reunite as US borders open

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. has fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe. The new rules set the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and provided a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. Lines moved quickly Monday morning at San Diego’s border with Mexico, the busiest crossing in the United States. That’s despite the added checks for vaccinations required to enter the country. The new rules also allow air travel from a series of countries from which it has been restricted since the early days of the pandemic. Air travelers need proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.