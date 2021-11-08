Houston chief says he met with Travis Scott before concert

By JUAN A. LOZANO and JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief says he expressed concerns about safety to Travis Scott before the rapper performed at a sold-out music festival where eight people were killed in a crush of fans. Chief Troy Finner on Monday described the meeting as brief and respectful but did not elaborate on any specific safety concerns at the Astroworld festival. His department has launched a criminal investigation into what went wrong Friday night when the crowd pushed forward as Scott took to the stage. Concert promoter Live Nation says it has provided authorities with all footage from surveillance cameras. Some 50,000 people attended the festival.