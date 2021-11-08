Migrants aided by Belarus try to storm across Poland border

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and VANESSA GERA

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds if not thousands of migrants are seeking to storm the border from Belarus into Poland, cutting razor wire defenses and using branches to try and climb over fences. The siege on Monday escalated a crisis along the European Union’s eastern border that has been simmering for months. Poland’s interior ministry said it had rebuffed the illegal invasion and claimed the situation was under control. It posted a video showing armed Polish officer spraying a deterrent across the fence at men who were trying to cut the razor wire. Some migrants threw objects at police. Poland and the EU have condemned the use of migrants by Belarus to destabilize the bloc.