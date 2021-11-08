Migrants aided by Belarus try to storm border into Poland

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and VANESSA GERA

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds if not thousands of migrants have sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland, cutting razor wire defenses and using branches to try and climb over them. The siege on Monday escalated a crisis along the European Union’s eastern border that has been simmering for months. Poland’s interior ministry said it had rebuffed the illegal invasion. It posted a video showing armed Polish officer using a chemical spray across the fence at men who were trying to cut the razor wire. Some migrants threw objects at police. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on the bloc’s 27 nations to approve extended sanctions on the Belarusian authorities “responsible for this hybrid attack.”