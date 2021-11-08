Nicaragua’s Ortega leads in vote tally after jailing rivals

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is ahead by a wide margin in his bid for a fourth consecutive term, though the election is widely considered rigged. The head of the Supreme Electoral Council said Monday that with votes from nearly half the polling places counted, Ortega had 75% of the vote against a handful of little known candidates. The strongest potential opposition candidates were in jail rather than on Sunday’s ballot. The vote is to determine who holds the presidency for the next five years, as well as 90 of the 92 seats in the congress and representation in the Central American Parliament.