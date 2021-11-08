Obama hits Russia, China for “lack of urgency” on climate

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, FRANK JORDANS and SETH BORENSTEIN

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama is expressing confidence that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress. In prepared remarks ahead of comments at the U.N. climate talks Monday, he’s also faulting U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he calls a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their climate-wrecking emissions. The former U.S. president is visiting the summit to urge representatives of 200 nations to act faster and harder in cutting climate-wrecking emissions and dealing with the mounting damage from climate change. Obama says “all of us have a part to play. All of us have work to do. All of us have sacrifices to make” on climate. But he says rich nations have an extra burden.