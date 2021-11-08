Peter Zimroth, lawyer who oversaw NYPD reforms, dies at 78

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent New York City lawyer who married a Hollywood star and spent the last eight years overseeing police reforms as the NYPD’s court-appointed federal monitor died Monday. Peter Zimroth was 78. Zimroth’s death was confirmed by his top deputy on the monitoring team. Zimroth spent his last hours at home in New York City “surrounded by the love of his family.” In March, Zimroth revealed that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Zimroth was living with the disease for about two years and kept working into his final days. Zimroth was a law professor and the director of New York University’s Center on Civil Justice. He married Academy Award-winning actress Estelle Parsons in 1983. Together, they adopted a son, Abraham.