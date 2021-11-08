Shooting victim at Rittenhouse trial: ‘I was going to die’

By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A witness at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial says he confronted a rifle-toting Rittenhouse with a gun of his own to try to stop the bloodshed. When asked what was going through his mind as he neared Rittenhouse, 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz testified, “That I was going to die.” Grosskreutz took the stand Monday. Rittenhouse, now 18, wounded Grosskreutz in the arm and killed two other men during a turbulent protest against racial injustice in Kenosha during the summer of 2020.