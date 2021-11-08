US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

By ERIC TUCKER and ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend. Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after traveling to Poland. The Justice Department also announced the recovery of $6.1 million in ill-gotten funds from a Russian national who was separately charged and is wanted by law enforcement. Both men are alleged to be affiliated with the Russia-based REvil ransomware gang, which has been blamed for hacks that have extorted at least $200 million in payments,