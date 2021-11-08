US stocks open modestly higher, continuing upward trend

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening higher again on Wall Street, continuing an upward trend that has pushed the S&P 500 to five straight weekly gains. The benchmark index was up 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.3%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Tesla sank 4% after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend. This week investors will get reports on inflation and earnings from Disney. Overseas markets were mixed.