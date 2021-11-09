APEC finds agreement on vaccines, carbon but tensions remain

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Making coronavirus vaccines more accessible and reducing carbon emissions were two key pledges agreed to by top Pacific Rim lawmakers. But what went unstated were the deep tensions that run through the unlikely group of 21 nations and territories that include the U.S., China, Taiwan, Russia, and Australia. Those tensions have raised questions about who can join a Pacific trade deal and whether the U.S. will get to host a future round of meetings. The ministers met online over two days as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. They highlighted areas where they could find agreement ahead of a leader’s meeting later in the week.