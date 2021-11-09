Are you vaxxed? Some families face fraught divide over jabs

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving is Jonatan Mitchell’s favorite holiday. He and his wife usually host up to 20 loved ones. He’d been looking forward to the day this year after calling off the gathering in 2020 due to the pandemic. But one of the most pressing issues of the times got in the way: Who’s vaccinated and who’s not? The Mitchells called off Thanksgiving and will host a Friendsgiving instead. Mitchell says the situation is upsetting and frustrating. It resonates with other families navigating the vaccination divide for the holidays. Thanksgiving is a bellwether for how the rest of the season will go among those facing family conflict over the shot.