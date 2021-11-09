At least 18 killed in Niger mine collapse

By DALATOU MAMANE

Associated Press

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Local Niger government officials say at least 18 people were killed and 7 injured when a gold mine collapsed in the Maradi region. Hundreds have been gathering in the village of Dan Issa, near the border with Nigeria, peering with shock into the collapsed mine. Many residents are small-scale miners who work in the shaft. Local authorities said that thousands have been arriving there to work, with the mayor of Dan Issa calling it a “human tide,” emphasizing the difficulties they have trying to control and provide safety at the site. Niger, one of the world’s poorest countries, is affected by extremist violence that has displaced of thousands of people.