FBI wants info on dead prisoner in search for Arkansas girl

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal investigators say a man who died in prison more than two decades ago is now considered a person of interest in the 1995 disappearance of an Arkansas girl. The FBI on Tuesday said it was seeking more information about 75-year-old Billy Jack Lincks, who died in prison in 2000. Lincks was arrested for attempting to abduct a girl months after 6-year-old Morgan Nick went missing. Arkansas’ missing-child alert system is named for Morgan. An FBI spokesman says this is the first time the bureau has publicly identified a person of interest in Morgan’s disappearance.