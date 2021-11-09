New charges filed against jailed US journalist in Myanmar

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The lawyer for an American journalist jailed in Myanmar for more than five months says his client has been hit with two more criminal charges in addition to the three he already faces. One of the new charges filed against Danny Fenster is under the Counter-Terrorism Act. The law criminalizes contacts with officially designated “terrorist” groups and carries a prison term of three to seven years. The other charge, usually referred to as treason, carries a punishment of seven to 20 years’ imprisonment. Fenster could be jailed for up to 11 years under three charges already being tried. Fenster, managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was detained on May 24.