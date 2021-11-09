Skip to Content
Poland’s authorities back far-right march banned by courts

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s authorities have weighed in to back a controversial Independence Day march dominated by the far-right, saying the event will go ahead as a state observance despite having been banned by Polish courts. Poland’s main right-wing ruling party appealed Tuesday to prospective participants to display a “dignified” approach. The annual Nov. 11 march has earned a bad reputation since becoming dominated by far-right, nationalist groups with the right-wing government’s consent. It has turned violent in recent years, leading Warsaw’s mayor to ban it this year. Courts confirmed the ban. But a state veterans organization said it was giving the march an official status, which means it will go ahead. The prime minister’s office said he will not participate.      

