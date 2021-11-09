Police: Street performer attacked, robbed in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police say three people threw a street performer to the ground and stole his tip jar in downtown Asheville, a popular tourist destination in western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says it’s looking for the robbers who attacked the busker on Sunday afternoon. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. WLOS-TV reports that the incident happened downtown near the Asheville Museum of Science. A member of the Board of Asheville Buskers Collective told the station that he and other buskers have also been assaulted this year. Lt. Russell Crisp says the police department does as much patrolling in the city’s downtown area as possible.