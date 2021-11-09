Stocks fall, putting market on track to end winning streak

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks moved lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday, putting the market on track to end an extended winning streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%. Falling technology stocks helped outweigh gains elsewhere. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. PayPal sank 11% after cutting its outlook for the year and Robinhood lost 3% after the popular trading app reported a data breach. General Electric rose 3% after saying it would split into three companies. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.43%.