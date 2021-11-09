Stocks move lower, putting long winning streak in jeopardy
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks moved lower in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday, putting an extended winning streak for the market in jeopardy. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Falling technology stocks helped outweighed gains elsewhere. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%. PayPal sank 10.9% after cutting its outlook for the year and Robinhood lost 3% after the popular trading app reported a data breach. General Electric rose 5.3% after saying it would split into three companies. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.45%.