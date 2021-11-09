Stocks start mixed, putting long winning streak in jeopardy

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street, potentially putting an extended winning streak for the market in jeopardy. The S&P 500 index was little changed in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% and the Nasdaq was up by about as much. Small-company stocks fell. PayPal sank almost 10% after cutting its outlook for the year and Robinhood lost 2.7% after the popular trading app reported a data breach. General Electric rose 6.2% after saying it would split into three companies. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.45%.