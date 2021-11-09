Sununu seeks 4th term as governor, not Hassan’s Senate seat

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire says he will seek a fourth term instead of running for Senate. Tuesday’s announcement was a major blow to Republicans, who had hoped he could defeat Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan and help them retake the Senate in next year’s midterm elections. Sununu says he thinks he can have more of a direct impact as governor and referenced the partisanship in Washington. Sununu’s decision in New Hampshire has a ripple effect on the larger national Senate landscape, which has begun to settle a year before Election Day 2022. The current map offers only a handful of legitimate pickup opportunities for the GOP.