VP Kamala Harris in Paris for US-France fence-mending trip

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has kicked off a four-day visit to Paris and charm offensive aimed at shoring up relations with France, America’s oldest ally. Washington’s relationship with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French deal to sell subs to the Australian navy. President Joe Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron late last month that the U.S. had been “clumsy” in its handling of the deal with Australia. Harris started her trip by meeting with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 preparedness at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. She is scheduled to sit down with Macron on Wednesday.