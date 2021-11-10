Another UAW official charged with looting union coffers

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Investigators say an official at a suburban Detroit branch of the United Auto Workers took $2 million and spent it on cars, guns, luxury clothing and gambling. Tim Edmunds was secretary-treasurer of UAW Local 412. He’s charged with embezzlement and other crimes. Edmunds is the latest target in a corruption investigation that has stunned the union and sent more than a dozen people to prison. UAW Local 412 represents about 2,600 people in the Detroit area who work for Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler. Edmunds’ attorney says he’s entitled at this point to a presumption of innocence.