Bangladesh votes for rural councils amid fear of violence

By JULHAS ALAM

Associated Press

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is holding village council elections certain to further consolidate the ruling party’s power but that have raised concerns about the state of democracy. The largest opposition party is boycotting the vote after the last two national elections were tainted by misconduct allegations. Nine people have been killed in campaign violence this month, and the top election official says security measures were being taken to tackle any possible incidents. The local councils are responsible for community development and public welfare services in villages. Analysts see an opportunity for the ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to consolidate its position ahead of the next general elections slated for 2023.