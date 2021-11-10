Biden to showcase Baltimore port as fix for rising inflation

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Americans are coping with the highest annual inflation rate since 1990. President Joe Biden wants to convince the country that his infrastructure agenda can fix the problem. A White House official says the president will visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon to emphasize how federal support can strengthen global supply chains in the long run to help lower prices, reduce shortages and add union jobs. Biden plans to hold up Baltimore’s port as a blueprint on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic