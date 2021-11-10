Skip to Content
Capitol rioter who hit officer gets over 3 years in prison

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and JACQUES BILLEAUD
Associated Press

A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Scott Fairlamb’s sentencing on Wednesday to 41 months in prison is likely to become a benchmark for dozens of other Capitol rioters who engaged in violence. Fairlamb was the first person to be sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot. His prison term is the longest among 32 riot-related sentences handed down so far. Federal prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of three years and eight months. 

