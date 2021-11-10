DC strikes deal to improve conditions at city’s main jail

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., government has struck a deal with the U.S. Marshals Service to improve the situation at the city’s main jail after it became a source of criticism and the Justice Department announced that 400 federal prisoners would be transferred out because of substandard conditions. Conditions at the jail had long been a point of criticism for local activists. The issue took on a national political dimension in recent months because many defendants from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection were being held there. Wednesday’s announcement said the city Department of Corrections and the federal Marshals Service “will collaboratively assess conditions at the (Central Detention Facility) and develop a plan to address concerns.”