Draft deal at UN climate talks calls for end to coal use

By SETH BORENSTEIN, ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Governments are considering calling for a global end to coal use. That’s according to a draft released Wednesday of the final document expected at the U.N. climate talks. The early version of the document circulating at the negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, also expresses “alarm and concern” about how much Earth has already warmed and urges countries to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about half by 2030. Pledges so far from governments don’t add up to that frequently stated goal. In one significant move, countries would urge one another to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels” in the draft, though it has no explicit reference to ending the use of oil and gas.