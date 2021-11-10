EU accuses Belarus of ‘trafficking’ migrants toward border

By VANESSA GERA, MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union officials have accused Belarus of state-sponsored “trafficking” of human lives by luring desperate migrants to the Polish border, where many are now stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather. As the crisis showed no sign of easing, an EU leader also says the bloc is considering the idea of funding a wall or some other barrier on its eastern border. That idea that always was rejected before and still faces many political and humanitarian obstacles. Polish authorities estimate about 3,000-4,000 migrants are along its border with Belarus. Warsaw has moved riot police and other forces to the region, where it has declared a state of emergency.