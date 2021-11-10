EXPLAINER: How did Rittenhouse do on stand in murder trial?

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Legal experts say Kyle Rittenhouse held his own on the witness stand. Rittenhouse is standing trial for shooting three men during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. He has argued he fired in self-defense. His attorneys made the risky decision to put him on the stand Wednesday, subjecting him to cross-examination. But experts said Rittenhouse did well, answering questions calmly. He cried at one point, but former federal prosecutor Phil Turner says that shows jurors that he’s human. Prosecutors also committed what legal experts called two major gaffes during cross-examination when they asked Rittenhouse why he hadn’t told his story until now and tried to slip in what defense attorneys characterized as prohibited evidence.