Italy issues warrant for grandfather of cable car survivor

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — An Italian judge has issued an international arrest warrant for the Israeli grandfather of a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy, after the man spirited the child to Israel in violation of an Italian juvenile court order. Eitan Biran was the sole survivor of the May 23 cable car crash in northern Italy that killed 14 people, including his parents and younger brother. Last month, an Israeli court ordered Eitan to be returned to his relatives in Italy, ruling that his relocation to Israel was unlawful. Peleg has defended his decision to spirit the boy away, saying it was in the child’s best interest.